Ogun: Two brothers held for kidnapping woman, 9-year-old son for money ritual

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two brothers, Ayomide and Gbenga Babatunde for allegedly kidnapping a 45-year-old woman, Taye Oluwole and her nine-year-old son, Remilekun Oluwole for money rituals.

The suspects were arrested on Friday in Igbo Obe area of Oja Odan, Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday.

The suspects, according to Oyeyemi were arrested while trying to sell the victims for N600,000.

