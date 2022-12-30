Metro & Crime

Ogun: Two brothers held for kidnapping woman, 9-year-old son for money ritual

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two brothers, Ayomide and Gbenga Babatunde for allegedly kidnapping a 45-year-old woman, Taye Oluwole and her nine-year-old son, Remilekun Oluwole for money rituals.
The suspects were arrested on Friday in Igbo Obe area of Oja Odan, Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday.
The suspects, according to Oyeyemi were arrested while trying to sell the victims for N600,000.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

FG, Sanwo-Olu task insurance firms on verified claims payment

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Federal Government and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State have appealed to insurance companies to pay verified claims promptly to further entrench the culture of insurance among Nigerians and meet stakeholders’ expectations. Speaking at the 50th anniversary of the Nigerian Insurers Association, (NIA) and unveiling of Insurers House in Lagos, the Minister of Finance, […]
Metro & Crime

Delta: Decomposed bodies of two children recovered in abandoned vehicle

Posted on Author Reporter

…as police seize cocaine, India hemp from suspects Taiwo Jimoh Police in Delta State have discovered two decomposing bodies of teenagers in an abandoned vehicle in the Abraka area of the state. The decomposing bodies of the children, who are between the ages of 7 and 10 years, were found in an abandoned Honda Vehicle […]
Metro & Crime

NSCDC rises against fake private guard firms

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Vice Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Southern States chapter, Archbishop George Amu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for telling America Nigeria’s stand on the controversial same-sex marriage.   In a statement in Lagos yesterday, Amu, who had earlier advised the Federal Government and the National Assembly against same-sex marriage, said Buhari had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica