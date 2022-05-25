Ogun: Two dead, 6 arrested as suspected cultists engage police in gun battle

Two people have been killed in another cult clash which occurred on Monday night in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Our correspondent gathered that, the victims who were suspected to be members of a cult group were gunned down in front of a popular petrol station at Ijaiye area of the state capital by a suspected rival cult group.

The killing came barely 24 hours after a popular area boy, Wale Matasaka was hacked to death by suspected members of the Eiye confraternity group in Abeokuta. New Telegraph reports that, no fewer than 20 people have been killed in renewed cult clashes across the state in the last two months. But, the clash took a new turn yesterday when suspected cultists engaged operatives of the Ogun State police command in a gun battle in Ijaye area of Abeokuta.

The incident paralysed commercial activities in the area as residents and motorists abandoned their vehicles and scampered for safety. Confirming the incident, the Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi said, six members of dreaded cult groups, Eiye and Aiye have been arrested following the supremacy battle in Ijaye area of Abeokuta metropolis. According to him, the suspects; Kazeem Ogundairo a.k.a NEPA, Nasiru Idris a.k.a Aloma, Ayo Joshua a.k.a Terry G, Damilare Shogbamu a.k.a Dhray, Bisiriyu Ibrahim Owoyele and Labulo Jamiu a.k.a jay boy were arrested following a distress call received from residents of Ijaye area that, the cultists were running riot in the area. He said following the distress call, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, directed the special squad led by ACP Bolanle Muritala to move to the scene and bring the situation under control.

“On sighting the policemen, some of the hoodlums ran to different directions, while some engaged the policemen with dangerous weapons. “At the end of the encounter, the squad succeeded in arresting six amongst the hoodlums, while others escaped,” he said. Oyeyemi added that, the Commissioner of Police had ordered a continuous operation “clamp down” on all known cultists in the state in order to put an end to their nefarious activities across the state.

