Ogun: Two dead, 6 arrested as suspected cultists engage police in gun battle

Two people have been killed in another cult clash which occurred on Monday night in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Our correspondent learnt that the victims, who were suspected to be members of a cult group, were gunned down in front of a popular petrol station in the Ijaiye area of the state capital by a rival cult group.

The killing came barely 24 hours after a popular ‘area boy’, Wale Matasaka was hacked to death by suspected members of the Eiye confraternity group in Abeokuta.

New Telegraph reports that, no fewer than 20 people have been killed in renewed cult clashes across the state in the last two months.

But, the clash took a new turn on Tuesday when suspected cultists engaged operatives of the Ogun State Police Command in a gun battle in Ijaye area of Abeokuta.

The incident paralysed commercial activities in the area as residents and motorists abandoned their vehicles and scampered for safety.

Confirming the incident, the Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi said six members of the cult groups, Eiye and Aiye have been arrested following the supremacy battle in Ijaye area of the Abeokuta metropolis.

