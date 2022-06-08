Ogun: Two held for vandalising, stealing IBEDC cable

The police in Ogun State have arrested two suspects for allegedly vandalising and stealing electric cables belonging to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC). The suspects, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, were arrested in Ijebu- Ode area of the state.

Oyeyemi said, the suspects, Odogwu Wisdom and Akore de Aregbe were arrested following a distress call received by the DPO Igbeba divisional headquarters from local vigilance at Olisa area of Ijebu Ode.

“Upon the information, the DPO Igbeba division, CSP Musiliu Doga, quickly led his patrol team to the area where Odogwu Wisdom, who came to the area on a motorcycle was arrested with already cut cable from the electricity installation in the area, while his other colleagues escaped. “On interrogation, Odogwu Wisdom confessed that he and his gang specialise in stealing electric cable, he also mentioned one Akorede Aregbe as one of their receivers. “Having mentioned the receiver, the policemen went after him and got him arrested as well,” the PPRO said, adding that a large quantity of cable suspected to have been stolen from IBEDC installation as well as the tools used in stealing the cables were recovered from the suspects. According to him, the commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

