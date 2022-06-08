Metro & Crime

Ogun: Two held for vandalising, stealing IBEDC cable

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The police in Ogun State have arrested two suspects for allegedly vandalising and stealing electric cables belonging to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC). The suspects, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, were arrested in Ijebu- Ode area of the state.

Oyeyemi said, the suspects, Odogwu Wisdom and Akore de Aregbe were arrested following a distress call received by the DPO Igbeba divisional headquarters from local vigilance at Olisa area of Ijebu Ode.

“Upon the information, the DPO Igbeba division, CSP Musiliu Doga, quickly led his patrol team to the area where Odogwu Wisdom, who came to the area on a motorcycle was arrested with already cut cable from the electricity installation in the area, while his other colleagues escaped. “On interrogation, Odogwu Wisdom confessed that he and his gang specialise in stealing electric cable, he also mentioned one Akorede Aregbe as one of their receivers. “Having mentioned the receiver, the policemen went after him and got him arrested as well,” the PPRO said, adding that a large quantity of cable suspected to have been stolen from IBEDC installation as well as the tools used in stealing the cables were recovered from the suspects. According to him, the commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

El-Rufai appoints Bamalli as 19th Emir of Zazzau

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Nasiru el-Rufai of Kaduna State yesterday approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau. This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Ja’afaru Sani. Bamalli succeeds Dr. Shehu Idris, who died on September 20 after reigning for 45 years. Bamalli is the first […]
Metro & Crime

Cybercrimes: Court jails Unilorin, KWASU, Kwara Poly students

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has convicted Abubakar Abdulbashir Opeyemi, a final year student of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) and two other undergraduate students, Alimi Abiodun and Idowu Rasaq Olarewaju, of the Kwara State University (KWASU) and Kwara State Polytechnic (Kwara Poly) respectively. They were arraigned by the Ilorin Zonal Office […]
Metro & Crime

Olubadan named patron of Titan Farms

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Taiwo Jimoh     Olubadan of Ibadan, His Imperial Majesty Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, has become the patron of Titan Farms, a fast-growing agribusiness company.   This is coming a few days after the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gbenga Eyiolawi (an engineer), and his team visited the revered monarch at his palace […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica