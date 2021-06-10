Metro & Crime

Ogun: Two men rob RCCG, run into police trap

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Police have arrested two suspected burglars who broke into a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Sagamu area of Ogun State. The suspects – Fidelis Francis (28) and Lukman Jimoh (40) – were arrested after scaling the fence of the church shortly after burgling the church with iron rods.

The state Police Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspects confessed breaking into the church after being confronted with footage from the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) of the church.

Oyeyemi said the suspects, who hid for five hours in the bush after their escape, went back to where they parked their operational vehicle close to the bush around the scene of the crime. Policemen, who have laid an ambush for the suspects, swooped on Francis and Jimoh and arrested them. The police spokesman said the incident occurred about 2am on Monday when a branch of the RCCG, located at GRA, Sagamu, was attacked by the suspects. He added that while Francis was a resident of Udem in Cross River State, Jimoh resided in Akure, Ondo State. Oyeyemi said the Divisional Police Officer in Sagamu Divisional Headquarters received a distress call on the attack and led his team to the scene.

He added: “Upon the distress call, the DPO, Sagamu Division, CSP Okiki Agunbiade, mobilised his men and the local vigilantes to the scene, but the robbers had escaped through the fence before the arrival of the policemen. “While combing the surrounding bush, the policemen sighted a Lexus car with registration number KJA 469 EP, parked at a get-away position not too far away from the church. “The operatives suspected that the vehicle might have been parked by the suspects, mounted surveillance in the area, waiting for who would be coming for the vehicle at that odd hour.

“After waiting patiently for about five hours, the two came, and while trying to move the vehicle away, the policemen swooped on them and got them apprehended. “On searching the vehicle, two iron bars similar to the ones recovered at the scene of crime were recovered from the car. “This further increased the police suspicion and the two men were taken to the church, where the CCTV footage was played and the two suspects were seen in the footage as they were breaking into the church.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill veteran journalist in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel,

Unidentified gunmen killed a former Secretary of the Nasarawa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benjuamin Ekom at his residence in Washo, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government of the state, Monday night. Ekom was also a one time Secretary-General, Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA in the state. Alhaji Usman Galadima-Umbugadu, the Aren […]
Metro & Crime

US block party shooting leaves 2 dead, 7 wounded

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two people were killed and seven others were wounded in a shooting in North Carolina’s largest city, police said, while five others were hit by vehicles afterward. The shooting happened around midnight at an “impromptu block party” that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters early Monday. Police responding […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap Taraba lawmaker from ‘his home’

Posted on Author Reporter

  A member of the Taraba House of Assembly, Bashir Mohammed, has been kidnapped by gunmen. Mohammed, who represents Nguroje constituency at the assembly, was abducted by gunmen about 1:00am on Wednesday in Jalingo, Taraba capital. The lawmaker was reportedly kidnapped from his home which is close to an office of the Department of State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica