Ogun: Two men rob RCCG, run into police trap

Police have arrested two suspected burglars who broke into a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Sagamu area of Ogun State. The suspects – Fidelis Francis (28) and Lukman Jimoh (40) – were arrested after scaling the fence of the church shortly after burgling the church with iron rods.

The state Police Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspects confessed breaking into the church after being confronted with footage from the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) of the church.

Oyeyemi said the suspects, who hid for five hours in the bush after their escape, went back to where they parked their operational vehicle close to the bush around the scene of the crime. Policemen, who have laid an ambush for the suspects, swooped on Francis and Jimoh and arrested them. The police spokesman said the incident occurred about 2am on Monday when a branch of the RCCG, located at GRA, Sagamu, was attacked by the suspects. He added that while Francis was a resident of Udem in Cross River State, Jimoh resided in Akure, Ondo State. Oyeyemi said the Divisional Police Officer in Sagamu Divisional Headquarters received a distress call on the attack and led his team to the scene.

He added: “Upon the distress call, the DPO, Sagamu Division, CSP Okiki Agunbiade, mobilised his men and the local vigilantes to the scene, but the robbers had escaped through the fence before the arrival of the policemen. “While combing the surrounding bush, the policemen sighted a Lexus car with registration number KJA 469 EP, parked at a get-away position not too far away from the church. “The operatives suspected that the vehicle might have been parked by the suspects, mounted surveillance in the area, waiting for who would be coming for the vehicle at that odd hour.

“After waiting patiently for about five hours, the two came, and while trying to move the vehicle away, the policemen swooped on them and got them apprehended. “On searching the vehicle, two iron bars similar to the ones recovered at the scene of crime were recovered from the car. “This further increased the police suspicion and the two men were taken to the church, where the CCTV footage was played and the two suspects were seen in the footage as they were breaking into the church.”

