Ogun: Two robbers die during shootout with police

Police in Ogun State have killed two suspected armed robbers during a shootout at the Sagamu Interchange on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this yesterday, said the police engaged the robbers in a gun duel on Sunday, during a robbery operation.

 

Oyeyemi said the police at the Sagamu Division received a distress call that a robbery operation was going on at the Sagamu Interchange and that one of their victims had been seriously injured.

 

He said: “Upon the distress call, the DPO of the division, CSP Okiki Agunbiade, quickly led his patrol team to the scene where they met the robbers attacking another one Agba Enoch. “The team engaged them in a gun duel at the end of which two members of the gang were fatally injured, while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

 

“The injured victim, Adekunle Adewale, who was seriously ‘macheted’ on the head, was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.”

 

The PPRO disclosed that three handsets, one mock gun, one electric clipper, three Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and one blood-stained machete were recovered from the suspects.

 

Oyeyemi added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had directed a massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang, with the view to bringing them to justice.

