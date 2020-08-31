Metro & Crime

Ogun: Two suspects held on their way to rob

Posted on Author Femi Adeleke Abeokuta

Police have arrested two suspected armed robbers “on their way” to a robbery operation on the Awa Ijebu- Ijebu-Ode Expressway, Ogun State. The suspects are identified as Odukoya Ayomide and Abiodun Oyenuga.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement yesterday that the suspects were accosted on the expressway by a police team led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Awa Ijebu, Adewalehinmi Joseph. Oyeyemi disclosed that the suspects who were on a motorcycle, upon sighting the police, quickly jumped off the bike and took to their heels.

 

The PPRO said the police officers chased the suspects and succeeded in arresting one of them, Ayomide, with a locallymade cut-to-size double-barrelled gun while the second suspect escaped through the nearby bush. Oyeyemi added that the arrested suspect gave the police “useful information” which led to his accomplice’s arrest.

 

He said: “The arrested suspect informed the police, on interrogation, that his fleeing partner was the person who invited him from Ijebu-Ode for robbery operation and that they were just going to carry out the operation when they were accosted by the police. “The useful information obtained from the arrested suspect led the police to Sagamu where Abiodun Oyenuga, his fleeing partner, was arrested on the 28th August 2020.”

 

The PPRO noted that the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) for discreet investigation. Oyeyemi also said Ajogun warned “those who are criminally minded to leave the state as the command will make it too hot for them under his watch”.

