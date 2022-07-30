Metro & Crime

Ogun: Two women arrested for selling, buying baby for N.5m

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 53-year-old woman, Chinyere Nwozu for allegedly buying a one-week-old baby for N500,000.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Saturday, said, the suspect was arrested on Monday, July 25 in Sango Ota area of Ogun State.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following her inability to either breastfeed or pacify the baby while he crying.

“This arouses the suspicion of some members of public, who quickly alerted the police at Sango Ota Divisional Headquarters.

“Upon the information, the DPO Sango Ota, SP Dahiru Saleh, detailed his detectives to the scene where the woman was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, she confessed to the police that she is not the biological mother of the child, but that she bought the child somewhere in Agege area of Lagos state through one Ngozi Akaeme at the rate of N500,000.

“Upon her confession, detectives went after the said Ngozi Akaeme and got her arrested,” the PPRO said.

 

