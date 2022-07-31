Ogun: Two women arrested for selling, buying baby for N500,000

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 53-year old woman, Chinyere Nwozu for allegedly buying a one-week old baby for N500,000.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday said, the suspect was arrested on Monday, July 25 in Sango Ota area of the state.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following her inability to either breastfeed or pacify the baby while crying. “This aroused the suspicion of some members of the public, who quickly alerted the police at Sango Ota divisional headquarters. “Upon the information, the DPO Sango Ota, SP Dahiru Saleh, detailed his detectives to the scene where the woman was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, she confessed to the police that she is not the biological mother of the child, but that she bought the child somewhere in Agege area of Lagos state through one Ngozi Akaeme at the rate of N500,000. “Upon her confession, detectives went after the said Ngozi Akaeme and got her arrested”,

the PPRO said. He disclosed that Ngozi Akaeme claimed to have bought the baby from his mother, adding that efforts to locate the said mother proved abortive.

Oyeyemi said, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...