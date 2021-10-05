Ogun unveils Ajebo FC, targets NPFL

The Ogun State Football Association (FA) has unveiled a new football club, Ajebo FC to promote the development of grassroots football in the State. The club, named after a community,

“Ajebo” in Obafemi – Owode Local Government area of the State was unveiled by the Chairman of the State FA, Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi at the Ultramodern Stadium of McPherson University, near Foursquare Gospel Church Camp.

The President of the Club and Co – owner, Chidi Ijere Daniel (CID), declared that would serve as a platform for the discovery and development football talents in the State.

Daniel, who is the National Sports Coordinator of Foursquare Gospel Church, vowed that the club would compete favorably in both national and continental championships.

He said: “I have watched them play and I have seen that these boys have got a lot of talents, they only need somebody that can help them.

I felt with the little that God has given to me in terms of technical knowhow, one should be able to offer help that will take these boys places.”

“We want to play in the NPFL, we want to win the league, we want to go continental and represent Nigeria in the CAF champions league, we want to remain in the Nigerian league for as long as life permits even when I’m no longer alive.”

Like this: Like Loading...