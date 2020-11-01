News

Ogun vows to tackle rising cases of cultism in schools

Worried by the high level of cultism in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions across the country, the Ogun State government has promised to fight the menace and make all the schools, including tertiary institutions a peaceful place of learning for the students.

 

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Technical Education, Prof. Joseph Odemuyiwa made this known while decorating him as Commander, Corps Marshal by the National School Crime Prevention Corps (NSCPC), at his Office, Oke- Mosan Abeokuta.

 

Prof. Odemuyiwa, in a statement signed by the Press Officer, Bureau of Technical Education, Mrs. Busayo Malaolu, said the National School Crime Prevention Corps has done the necessary things in combating crime and cultism at earlier stage in the schools, so as to prevent adult cultism, hooliganism and hoodlums in the society as well as the country at large.

 

In his response, the Commander General, Commandant, Folayinka Ige, said that the organisation has seized a lot of dangerous weapons from the students during school period, saying that they would not relent in the rehabilitation exercise to the wards and its usefulness to the school.

 

He then urged the parents, guardians to always admonish their wards and feed them with words of God in ensuring that their wards become better persons in the society

