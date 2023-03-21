Ogun-Waterside Executive Vice Chair, Abioye Congratulates Abiodun On Re-Election

The Vice-Chairman of Ogun-Waterside Local Government, Princess Abioye Phillips has congratulated Prince Dapo Abiodun, following the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Ogun State.

While congratulating the governor, Princess Abioye also expressed appreciation to the people of Ogun-Waterside, saying that power belongs to God and no one can take it by force.

She further extended her appreciation to the people of Ogun State in general, adding that the people have made a choice that would ensure continuous progress, infrastructural development as well as social and economic growth in the Gateway State under the leadership of Dapo Abiodun.

Speaking further, she described Abiodun’s re-election as one that portends a good omen for the collective development and progress of the southwest geo-political zone, under the progressive socio-political and economic ideals of the APC.

She said, “On behalf of the people of Ogun-Waterside local government, I congratulate you, our dear governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on your successful re-election as Governor of Ogun State.

“It is heart-warming to have been a part of the journey towards your re-election and I am confident of your ability to take Ogun State to greater heights through your notable track record of groundbreaking achievements.

“It is my prayer that God will continue to grant you the wisdom, knowledge and needed resources to continue to uplift Ogun State and make us a center of positive attraction to other states of the federation,” she added.

She commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its commitment to improving election management in the country through the introduction of technology towards providing integrity in the electoral process and ensuring that it was credible.

“Let me also thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for demonstrating true independence as required by the laws of our land and for improving on the logistics and conduct of the election which heralded your re-election”, she concluded.

(Princess) Abioye urged all political parties who partook in the election, regardless of political affiliation or tendencies, to join hands with the governor and the APC in making Ogun State the pride of the nation.

She added that the victory is the Lord’s doing and it’s marvellous in the eyes of everyone.

