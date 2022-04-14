Ogun West APC ticket: Akinlade writes off GNI, Yayi

A three-time member of the House of Representatives, Abiodun Akinlade, yesterday said he would defeat the representative of Lagos West in the Senate, Adeola Olamilekan aka Yayi, and three-time governorship candidate, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI), to bag the Ogun West All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the 2023 senatorial election. He insisted that he remains the most qualified of those targeting the ticket. Akinlade, who represented Yewa South/Ipokia in the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2015, said: “I am the only one who is fit for the position.” He expressed his interest in contesting the election at a meeting with leaders and other members of the party at Oronna hall, Ilaro. Akinlade said his experience in the House of Representatives gives him an edge over others.
Related Articles
Study: Chemicals in cosmetics may double diabetes risk
Researchers in the United States have found that middle-aged women may be at a higher risk of diabetes due to ‘forever chemicals’ in cosmetics and non-stick cooking pans. The results of the new study was published in ‘Diabetologia,’ the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes. The researchers found women with high […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Don’t scrap amnesty programme now-Omo-Agege cautions FG
The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has cautioned the Federal Government not to implement its alleged plans to scrap the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) for ex-agitators in the Niger Delta region. Omo-Agege, who spoke in Abuja at the weekend, when he played host to a socio-political organization, New Era Forum, however, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari: Nigeria in perilous situation with COVID-19
President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that the country is currently in a perilous situation due to the second wave of the Coronavirus (COVID- 19) ravaging the country. The President, who extended the mandate of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, till […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)