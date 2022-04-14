News

Ogun West APC ticket: Akinlade writes off GNI, Yayi

A three-time member of the House of Representatives, Abiodun Akinlade, yesterday said he would defeat the representative of Lagos West in the Senate, Adeola Olamilekan aka Yayi, and three-time governorship candidate, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI), to bag the Ogun West All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the 2023 senatorial election. He insisted that he remains the most qualified of those targeting the ticket. Akinlade, who represented Yewa South/Ipokia in the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2015, said: “I am the only one who is fit for the position.” He expressed his interest in contesting the election at a meeting with leaders and other members of the party at Oronna hall, Ilaro. Akinlade said his experience in the House of Representatives gives him an edge over others.

 

