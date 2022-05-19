News

Ogun West Senate seat not for sale, APC elders caution party

Some leaders of the Ogun State All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday kicked against alleged plans to “sell” the party’s Ogun West senatorial ticket for the 2023 election to a “foreigner”. Former Minister of Education (State), Senator Iyabo Anisulowo, spoke on behalf of the group in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area, during the meeting of Ogun West stakeholders. The meeting followed the controversy over the ambition of the Lagos West Senator Olamilekan Adeola aka Yayi who just relocated to the state to contest the Ogun West senatorial seat.

The elders claimed that the accountant turned politician “is not an indigene of the state”. Speaking at the stakeholders’ meeting, the APC leaders in their separate remarks described Adeola’s ambition as an aberration and illegal. They also ruled out the alleged endorsement of Yayi as the candidate of the APC by some leaders of Ogun West, insisting that such a position didn’t represent the collective interest of the region. Anisulowo said: “The take-home from this meeting is that we are not accepting a stranger to come and take our resources and our inheritance in this place.

“I’m not questioning his coming, wanting to leave here, but I’m questioning his politics and that he wants to come and take what belongs to us.” Also speaking, 84-yearold Mrs Mary Ogunjobi said: “What we are doing today is to counter the endorsement of a foreigner, by trying to destroy Ogun West. Our property (referring to the Senate seat is not for sale.

 

