Ogun: Woman Kills Landlord After Dragging His Manhood

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 33-year-old woman, Ifeoma Ossai for allegedly killing her 50-year-old landlord, Monday Surulere Oladele in Sango, Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday, said the suspect was arrested on Saturday.

Oyeyemi said, the suspect reportedly killed her landlord during a disagreement over the non-payment of her electricity bill.

According to him, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Sango Ota police divisional headquarters by the deceased’s brother, Olaleye Taiwo.

Oladele told the police that, his late brother had a disagreement with his tenant over the payment of the electricity bill.

“During the disagreement, the said tenant grabbed the manhood of the deceased and dragged him with it.

“Consequently, the landlord fell unconsciously on the ground and he was rushed to General Hospital, Ota where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead.

“Upon the report, the DPO Sango Ota division, CSP Saleh Dahiru, quickly led his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested and taken to custody for investigation.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that the deceased asked her to pay for the electricity bill, but she insisted that until water is directly connected to her apartment as promised by the landlord before she packed in she will not pay the electricity or any other utility bill”, Oyeyemi said.

The PPRO said the corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for postmortem examination, adding that, the Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Like this: Like Loading...