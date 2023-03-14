Metro & Crime

Ogun: Woman Kills Landlord After Dragging His Manhood

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 33-year-old woman, Ifeoma Ossai for allegedly killing her 50-year-old landlord, Monday Surulere Oladele in Sango, Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday, said the suspect was arrested on Saturday.

Oyeyemi said, the suspect reportedly killed her landlord during a disagreement over the non-payment of her electricity bill.

According to him, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Sango Ota police divisional headquarters by the deceased’s brother, Olaleye Taiwo.

Oladele told the police that, his late brother had a disagreement with his tenant over the payment of the electricity bill.

“During the disagreement, the said tenant grabbed the manhood of the deceased and dragged him with it.

“Consequently, the landlord fell unconsciously on the ground and he was rushed to General Hospital, Ota where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead.

“Upon the report, the DPO Sango Ota division, CSP Saleh Dahiru, quickly led his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested and taken to custody for investigation.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that the deceased asked her to pay for the electricity bill, but she insisted that until water is directly connected to her apartment as promised by the landlord before she packed in she will not pay the electricity or any other utility bill”, Oyeyemi said.

The PPRO said the corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for postmortem examination, adding that, the Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Police arrest killers of POS operators in Aba

Operators of Point of Sale (POS) money transactions in Aba, Abia State can now heave sigh of relief following the arrest of a notorious gang suspected to be responsible for the murder of some of their colleagues. Although the Abia State Police Command failed to answer calls or respond to messages sent, New Telegraph learnt […]
Ogun: Cult members planning to unleash terror Tuesday – Police

Police in Ogun State have warned against plans by any cult group to unleash violence across the state. The state police command said the warning followed intelligence reports at its disposal indicating that members of a notorious cult group planned to unleash terror and violence on Tuesday. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, […]
Motorists groan as tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A driver and his assistant escaped death yesterday when a fuel tanker crashed and exploded at Magboro bus stop on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Thousands of motorists and commuters were held for several hours in gridlock caused by the explosion. Witnesses said the incident occurred about 4.15am while the driver was trying to make a U-turn […]

