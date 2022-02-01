Ogun women get cash boost from SSG

The Secretary to the Ogun State Government Tokunbo Talabi has presented cash to women in Ijebu-North Local Government. Talabi said the gesture was part of the Dapo Abiodun administration’s commitment to women development.

Presenting N100,000, N75,000 and N50, 000 to the beneficiaries, he said: “This is the second phase of our financial intervention for women towards boosting their economic power and this is the mandate of the governor to all of us working with him and here in Ijebu-North.”

TheSSG said womenleaders in the 13 wards had been selected for the empowermentprogrammesothatthey could also build a common ground to empower others.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries, Mrs Akeusola Adenike, who is the Woman Leader of the council, praised Abiodun and Talabi for the gesture.

Meanwhile, the SSG donated a brand new Toyota Corolla to Mr. Sanni Rasaq as part of his empowerment initiative in the council.

