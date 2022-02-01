News

Ogun women get cash boost from SSG

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Secretary to the Ogun State Government Tokunbo Talabi has presented cash to women in Ijebu-North Local Government. Talabi said the gesture was part of the Dapo Abiodun administration’s commitment to women development.

 

Presenting N100,000, N75,000 and N50, 000 to the beneficiaries, he said: “This is the second phase of our financial intervention for women towards boosting their economic power and this is the mandate of the governor to all of us working with him and here in Ijebu-North.”

 

TheSSG said womenleaders in the 13 wards had been selected for the empowermentprogrammesothatthey could also build a common ground to empower others.

 

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries, Mrs Akeusola Adenike, who is the Woman Leader of the council, praised Abiodun and Talabi for the gesture.

 

Meanwhile, the SSG donated a brand new Toyota Corolla to Mr. Sanni Rasaq as part of his empowerment initiative in the council.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Three-quarters of my council under armed herdsmen’s control –Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has raised the alarm that armed Fulani herdsmen have taken over three-quarters of Guma, his local government area. Addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus at Government House in Makurdi yesterday, Ortom claimed the hoodlums had the support of a top politician in the state. “As we speak armed Fulani herdsmen […]
News

COVID-19: Real estate sector suffers limited impact – Samuel Folusho

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The under-performance of the real estate sector is largely hinged upon the low level of effective demand for housing. Affordable housing seems unobtainable and given the squeeze in consumers’ purchasing power, demand has remained soft. There is very little access to housing finance or mortgages at affordable rates. At the same time, the cost […]
News

Ugwuanyi inaugurates panel on #EndSARS protests

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has constituted a 9-member Administrative Panel of Inquiry to look into “loss of lives and/or other grievous bodily injuries to private citizens and security personnel resulting from the hijack by miscreants of the otherwise peaceful #ENDSARS protests.” The panel will also look into the related destruction of properties of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica