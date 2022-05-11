Ogun Women Run holds June 4 with 1000 runners

The first edition of the Ogun Women Run will take place in the Ogun State capital, Abeokuta on June 4, 2022, with 1000 participants running 5 kilometres. The Chief Executive Officer, Brussel Sports Management, the organisers of the Run, Mr. Seyi Johnson, said Tuesday at the MKO Abiola Stadium Conference Centre, Abeokuta, that, the Ogun Women Run is aimed at empowering the women in Ogun State across board not leaving out anyone, ensuring healthy living for women in the state. Give women in the state a voice against any form of oppression and abuse.” “Market women, women from the corporate world and students ages 18 years to 60 years are eligible to participate. He Added that, women who are above 60 years old can only participate in the ‘Walk event’ over five kilometres, which is an integral part of the Ogun Women Run. Seyi Johnson, noted that, the elite women athletes participants in Ogun State have been registering for the Run through the official website www. brusselsportsltd.com.
