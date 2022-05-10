Sports

Ogun Women Run holds June 4 with 1000 runners

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The first edition of the Ogun Women Run will take place in the Ogun State capital, Abeokuta on June 4, 2022, with 1000 participants running five kilometres.

The Chief Executive Officer, Brussels Sports Management, the organisers of the Run, Mr. Seyi Johnson, said Tuesday at the MKO Abiola Stadium Conference Centre, Abeokuta, that, the Ogun Women Run is aimed at empowering the women in Ogun State across board not leaving out anyone, ensuring healthy living for women in the state.

“Give women in the state a voice against any form of oppression and abuse.

“Market women, women from the corporate world and students ages 18 years to 60 years are eligible to participate,” he said.

He added that, women who are above 60 years old can only participate in the ‘Walk event’ over five kilometres, which is an integral part of the Ogun Women Run.

Seyi Johnson, noted that, the elite women athletes participants in Ogun State have been registering for the Run through the official website www.brusselsportsltd.com, while others runners have been registering physically at the All Stars office of the M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, after obtaining forms.

The Brussel Sports Management, stressed that, the organisers has attached a health indemnity form that should be completed and submitted by each participant, on the fitness of the runners to ascertain the fitness of all runners before they are okayed to participate.

Johnson added: “There a is a total cash prize of N1 million for winners. With the champion going home with N500,000, first runners up N300,000 and second runners up N200,000. Nothing that the sponsors of the Ogun Women Run, include: Access Bank Plc, Bet9ja, Brussel Sports Management, 7-Up Plc, Aquafina, 2Sure, FiNerge, NSML and the Ogun State Government.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

PSG vs BASAKSEHIR: Adepoju, Milla back Webo after alleged racist abuse

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Retired Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, and former African Footballer of the year winner, Rogger Milla, has both thrown their weight behind former Cameroonian international and Istanbul Basaksehir assistant manager, Pierre Webo, after he was allegedly racially abused during Tuesday’s Champions League clash. Istanbul Basaksehir assistant manager Webo was involved in a furious exchange with […]
Sports

Newly promoted La Liga side, Huesca, want Omeruo

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo may not go down to the Segunda division with his Spanish side Leganes as lower league winners SD Huesca plan to capture the centre back as they campaign in the La Liga next term. Leganes got relegated from LA Liga last term but Omeruo proved his worth to attract interest […]
Sports

Rohr: Osimhen must demand regular role in Napoli project

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…as CAF tips striker to shine for years Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has urged his striker Victor Osimhen to demand from Napoli in clear terms the specific role they want him to play in the proposed project of Italian side before he signs a contract. The former Wolfsburg player is expected to complete a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica