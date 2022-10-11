Metro & Crime

Ogun: Workers attempt to kidnap employer for firing them

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three men for allegedly attempting to kidnap their former employer who sacked them in Ijebu-Ode area of the state.

The suspects are: Peter Nse, 24, Chuckwuma Nwobodo, 48, and Michael Umanah, 30.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday, said the suspects were arrested after a complaint was lodged at Igbeba Divisional Police Headquarters by one Ifenuga Olayinka.

According to Oyeyemi, the complainant told the police that he received a text message on his phone from someone who described himself as “Killer Vagabond of Africa”.

In the said message, the author directed the complainant to pay N5 million into a bank account sent to him or risk being kidnapped.

Upon receiving the report, the DPO, CSP Musiliu Doga, was said to have detailed detectives to unravel those behind the message.

According to Oyeyemi, the detectives had embarked on “technical and intelligence based investigation” which he said led them to Anambra State, where two of the suspects, Nse and Nwobodo were apprehended.

Their arrest, he said, also led the detectives to Ago Iwoye (Ogun State), where the third suspect, Umanah was nabbed.

 

