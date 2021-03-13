Metro & Crime

Ogun: Workers held for stealing railway cables

The Police in Ogun State have arrested three workers of Railway Corporation for allegedly vandalising and stealing railway cables.

The suspects: Frank Obi, Eze Ogbonna and James Ejor were arrested in Kajola, Ifo Local Government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi  who disclosed this to journalists in a statement in Abeokuta Saturday said that arrested followed by the supervisor of Kwochason Global Gas company, a firm working on new railway construction in Kajola.

The supervisor reported to the police that, five persons were caught while cutting cables at the railway line by the company security guard. He added that the suspects overpowered the security guard and ran away.

Upon the report, Oyeyemi said, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ifo Division, Adeniyi Adekunle detailed his detectives to fish out the hoodlums. “Intelligence investigation led the policemen to the suspects’ hideout, where the three suspects were arrested while two amongst them escaped.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are all working in the same company”.

