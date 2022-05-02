News

Ogun workers praise Abiodun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta with agency reports Comment(0)

The Ogun State Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman Emmanuel Bankole yesterday commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for his efforts to attract both local and foreign investments to the state to create job opportunities for youths.

 

Speaking during the 2022 Worker’s Day at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, Bankole, however, “urged government to closely monitor the activities of some of these investors, apart from tax evasion, some of them are engaged in unfair trade practices”.

 

He also praised the state government for launching the ‘Gateway Bus Pilot Scheme’. The chairman added: “We commend the effort of the state government in the provision of logistics and operational materials to security agencies in the state, we call on security agencies to reciprocate the gesture of the state government by ensuring proper deployment utilization of this equipment.”

 

The state Trade Union Congress (TUC) Chairman Akeem Lasisi, urged the government to “do everything possible to increase the quarterly release of N500 million to clear the backlog of gratuities.

 

He said: “If the past government had started the remission of N500 million quarterly as being done by your government, the backlog might have been either completely offset or minimally reduced by now. So, we commend your government for being humane, but we seek an upward review of the amount so remitted quarterly.”

 

In his Worker’s Day message, the governor felicitated the workers. He said the state government paid N8.4 billion out of the N14.4 billion owed workers from May 2019 to March 2022 from deductions and loans. Abiodun said the state government would look into the non-payment of leave allowances.

 

He said: “I assure you all that in the coming months and as the economy improves, the payment of the outstanding balance of N6 billion will be accelerated, while efforts will be made to ensure regular monthly payment of deductions going forward.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ondo judge withdraws from murder, arson suit over bias allegation

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Justice Adeyemi Fasanmi of an Ondo State High Court has withdrawn from a murder and arson case in Ode community, Akure North Local Government Area, over the allegations of being biased. Five suspects had been arraigned over the killing of some relatives of the Ajagunode of Ode community, Oba Sunday Adewole Boboye. Justice Fasanmi had […]
News Top Stories

Atiku to PDP BoT Members: Support my ambition or we retire together

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu wanted to be his running mate under the umbrella of Action Congress (AC) in the 2007 presidential election. Atiku was made the AC presidential candidate in 2007 after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he […]
News

2023: Youth group endorses Bello Dauda for President

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general election, different youth groups of over 300 representatives under the auspices of The Nigeria Patriotic Youth Movement (TNPYM) have announced their endorsement of Dr. Ibrahim Dauda’s ambition for the presidency of Nigeria.   Dauda is one of the presidential aspirants for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Other […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica