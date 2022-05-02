Ogun workers praise Abiodun

The Ogun State Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman Emmanuel Bankole yesterday commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for his efforts to attract both local and foreign investments to the state to create job opportunities for youths.

Speaking during the 2022 Worker’s Day at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, Bankole, however, “urged government to closely monitor the activities of some of these investors, apart from tax evasion, some of them are engaged in unfair trade practices”.

He also praised the state government for launching the ‘Gateway Bus Pilot Scheme’. The chairman added: “We commend the effort of the state government in the provision of logistics and operational materials to security agencies in the state, we call on security agencies to reciprocate the gesture of the state government by ensuring proper deployment utilization of this equipment.”

The state Trade Union Congress (TUC) Chairman Akeem Lasisi, urged the government to “do everything possible to increase the quarterly release of N500 million to clear the backlog of gratuities.

He said: “If the past government had started the remission of N500 million quarterly as being done by your government, the backlog might have been either completely offset or minimally reduced by now. So, we commend your government for being humane, but we seek an upward review of the amount so remitted quarterly.”

In his Worker’s Day message, the governor felicitated the workers. He said the state government paid N8.4 billion out of the N14.4 billion owed workers from May 2019 to March 2022 from deductions and loans. Abiodun said the state government would look into the non-payment of leave allowances.

He said: “I assure you all that in the coming months and as the economy improves, the payment of the outstanding balance of N6 billion will be accelerated, while efforts will be made to ensure regular monthly payment of deductions going forward.”

