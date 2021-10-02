News

Ogun Workers threaten strike over minimum wage, unpaid 19 months deductions

Workers in Ogun State yesterday threatened a strike action over what they described as, “unimpressive,” implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the government and the state organised labour. The government had signed MoU with the organised labour in September 2020 on the implementation of the new minimum wage and other demands of the workers.

The MoU followed a one week strike by the organised labour over its various agitations in the state. But one year after the MoU was signed, the workers, under the aegis of Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, said the government’s implementation of the agreement has been “grossly unimpressive, morale dampening and ultimately sending helpless state employees to their early graves.”

The council Secretary, Olusegun Adebiyi, stated this in a letter dated September 23 and addressed to the governor, a copy which was made available to journalists in Abeokuta. Adebiyi explained noted that the issues still subsisting in some of the signed MoU included proposed amendment (s) on State Contributory Pension Law;19 months of non – payment of deductions; Gratuity payment and matters arising; Others are unpaid seven- year arrears of statutory leave allowance and adopted snail speed on staff promotion, amongst others,” he said.

The council secretary added that the union had; “painfully observed the lackluster attitude and lack of genuine commitment of the state government towards coursing any policy whatsoever to alleviate the fast deploring noticeable living conditions of its direct workforce.” He said the council requested a purposeful meeting with the governor be conveyed so as to nip in the bud possible industrial disharmony in the state.

