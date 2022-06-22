Ogun workers threaten strike over unremitted salary deductions

The organised labour in Ogun State yesterday issued a seven-day ultimatum to Governor Dapo Abiodun to pay their unremitted 21 months’ salary deductions or risk a state-wide strike action. The workers under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Joint Negotiating Committee (JNC) said the ultimatum became imperative following the refusal the government to address what they described as the ‘pathetic plight and the sustained agitations’ of workers in the state. The workers, in a letter dated June 21 and addressed to Governor Abiodun, accused the administration of insensitivity to workers’ welfare. The letter, jointly signed by the Chairmen of NLC, TUC and JNC, Emmanuel Bankole, Akeem Lasisi and Isa Olude in Abeokuta, said workers in the state would paralyse economic activities if the government fails to accede to their demands.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...