Ogun: Worrying spike in crime rate

Ogun, the once peaceful state in South-western Nigeria, has in recent times been hugging the headlines for all the wrong reasons following the spike in criminal activities in various parts of the state. The state, in the last four months, has almost been daily in the news for one criminal activity or the other. Investigations by our correspondent revealed that, between October, 2021 and March 2022, crimes ranging from ritual killing, kidnapping, rape, cultism, highway robbery, internet crimes and murder, had been recorded in many parts of the ‘Gateway State’. Security agencies, including the police, Amotekun and the So Safe Corps among others are having a hectic time in combating bandits and other nonstate actors terrorising citizens. Despite the support of the state government to the various security outfits in combating crime, criminal activities keep rising by the day. According to available data, no fewer than 45 suspects were arrested by operatives of the State Police Command for various crimes in the past two months. Between January and March, no fewer than 12 cases of kidnappings were recorded in different parts of the state, raising concern about the safety of residents of the state. Two traditional rulers were killed in different parts of the state while their corpses were burnt into ashes by their assailants. The Olu of Agodo in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the State, Oba Ayinde Odetola and three of his aides were killed and their corpses burnt to ashes by unknown gunmen on Monday, January 24 following a chieftaincy dispute among members of the community. Barely one month after the incident, another traditional ruler, the Baale (village head) of Olowe Gbagura in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the State, Chief Akin Muheedeen was also killed in similar circumstances. Most appalling is the rise in cases of ritual killings in the state with no fewer than five cases of ritual killings recorded between January and February. On Saturday, January 29, four teenagers shocked the entire nation with the gruesome killing of Sofiat Kehinde, a girlfriend of one of them for money rituals. Residents of Oke Aregba community in Abeokuta, the State capital woke up to learn of the bizarre act of the teenagers, namely: Wariz Oladehinde (17 years), Abdul Gafar Lukman (19) and Mustakeem Balogun (20) and Soliu Majekodunmi (18). A community security guard, one Mr Segun Adewusi, had observed that the boys were burning something suspected to be a human head in a local pot. The security guard immediately alerted the police at Adatan Station, who went to the scene and arrested the suspects. In a shocking revelation, the teenagers confessed that they learnt how to make money rituals from the popular social media platform, Facebook. They confessed that they were inspired by the guidelines on how to make money rituals they read on Facebook. Narrating how the criminal act was carried out, Sofiat’s boyfriend, Majekodunmi stated that when the victim visited him on Friday (January 28), he strangled her and beheaded her immediately with the support from his other accomplices. Majekodunmi explained they had contributed money and purchased other ingredients needed for the ritual while waiting for the day they would pounce on the lady, who was introduced to him, just in December, last year. He blamed Mustekeem as being the arrow head of the heinous act, saying he was the one who brought the guidelines from Facebook and pestered the group of friends to carry out the act. He said: “Last December, Mustekeem gave me her number that I should be dating her. The first time Sofiat came to my house, I informed Mustekeem that she was around and that she had agreed to my proposal for a relationship. “Also the second time Sofiat came I told Mustekeem, but he told me that Sofiat is not a good girl and advised that we should use her (for money rituals). Mustekeem said he saw a guideline for Oshole (Money ritual) on Facebook and he had a screenshot of it. “Since then, he has been disturbing me that we should use Sofiat for the ritual, but I didn’t agree with him. “In fact, on many occasions, I lied to Sofiat that I am not at home just to dissuade her from coming. “During the process, Mustekeem had ensured that we all made contributions towards other ingredients needed for the ritual. “So, eventually, Sofiat came to my house on Friday. I was inside my room with her while Mustekeem was outside. Later Mustekeem told me that we should go ahead and use her, after all, other ingredients for the rituals are ready.” Majekodunmi said he regretted his action and urged other youths who are eager to make money quickly to wait for their time. “I have regrets. If I knew it would end up like this I would not have gotten myself involved in the act. My advice to those who don’t want to wait for their time is that they should please wait for their time,” he said. While Nigerians were yet to recover from the shock of the bizarre act carried out by the teenagers turned ritualists, another ritual killing crime was committed. This time, a couple: Kehinde Oladimeji (43 years) and his 35-year-old wife, Adejumoke Raji was behind the crime. The couple were arrested on Saturday, February 12 at their residence in the Leme area of Abeokuta, the state capital in possession of fresh human body parts. The suspects were arrested following a stench coming out of their room where they had kept the human parts. The victim, who was said to be a friend of the wife, had visited the couple. Speaking with journalists, the husband claimed the wife solely killed her friend, severed her body and sold the head to a merchant, identified as Omo Baale, a resident of Ibadan in Oyo State. Oladimeji, the husband said, the head was sold to his friend for N70, 000. He said: “There was a day; my wife invited her friend, a lady, to our house for a visit. The first time she came was a Tuesday, she came that particular day and went back home. “But the second day she came, it was on a Thursday. My wife on that day, cooked noodles and eggs for the lady which she ate. Later, the lady went into the bathroom and showered. “But, when it was getting dark that day, I inquired from my wife when her friend would leave, but my wife said the lady said she was weak and she would need to lie down and regain her strength. I was sitting in the backyard, but when I returned to the room I realized my wife had killed her friend and dismembered her body. “When I asked her what happened, she said the friend had offended her a long time ago. The person who bought the head came from Ibadan. His name is Oluomo. “I have a friend in Ibadan, who is popularly known as ‘Omo Baale’. He told me he needed a human head, but I told him I didn’t have such a connection with anybody who can help facilitate it. My wife heard the discussion and asked me how much the man would pay for it (human head); I told her he was ready to pay N70, 000. I never knew my wife had made up her mind. “As you can see, I’m not a strong person.

When the incident happened, I had wanted to kill myself. But, the wife denied killing the lady, saying “I know nothing about it. Stop framing me up.” However, she confirmed that her husband’s friend, one Michael, had handed over a sack to them, which they later discovered contained human parts, after three days. On the same day of the crime, elsewhere in Oja-Odan in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state, an angry mob set ablaze two suspected ritualists who were allegedly caught with fresh human head The suspects: Idowu Afolabi and Johnson Adebiyi were earlier arrested and detained at Oja Odan Police Station. But, some irate youths forcefully broke into the police cell, dragged out the two suspected ritualists and set them ablaze. An eyewitness who narrated the incident to our correspondent said, the youths, who were in their hundreds, dragged the suspects to an open space in front of the police station and set them on fire. “The youths caught the two men with a fresh human head. The police came to take the suspects away. But about an hour later, the youths said the killers must be dealt with immediately. That was why they mobilised themselves in their hundreds to the police station in Oja Odan. “The youths forced themselves into the police cell, dragged the suspects to an open space in front of the police station and set them on fire,” he said.

Abiodun, Police, other stakeholders worried

Worried by the spike of criminal activities, especially ritual killings in the state, Governor Dapo Abiodun has vowed to deal decisively with anyone involved in the heinous crime in accordance with the relevant laws. The governor, who also expressed worries over the involvement of youths in the dastardly act, wondered when the decline in moral uprightness became the norm. “We won’t be identified by this notoriety (crime). We have placed security measures in schools and all the villages, hamlets and towns to ensure zero-tolerance for ritualists. We will trail them, apprehend them, investigate them and make them serve as examples for those har bouring such sinister routes to wealth acquisition,” the governor was quoted as saying. Ogun, he added, has always been defined by integrity, hard work, service, valour and diligence, saying all hands must be on deck to arrest the moral decadence, particularly, among the youths who are deceived that there is a short cut to success. While reiterating his administration’s commitment to providing necessary logistic support to security agencies in the state, Abiodun called on religious leaders to intensify their efforts towards delivering sermons on moral rebirth. The governor also urged parents and guardians to ensure they inculcate the right attitude into their wards, and always be a good moral compass to their children. He, however, warned that anybody caught engaging in ritual killings and other crimes will be made to face the wrath of the law. The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had also raised the alarm over the high rate of youth involvement in kidnapping, ritual killings and other crimes in the state. Bankole raised the concern at the Security Summit, organised by State chapter of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in collaboration with the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) The Police boss, who lamented the serious involvement of the youths and young adults in various crimes in the state, called on all the stakeholders, including parents, Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and religious organisations to join hands with the police and other security agencies to tackle the menace. According to him, the rate at which youths and young adults now engage in criminal activities is terrible. Bankole said: “The involvement of our youths in criminal activities is indeed very worrisome and something has to be done. “We want to remind the youths about how involvement in criminal activities is making big impacts in their lives. “You stand the risk of your eternal life being dislocated when you are being prosecuted by the full wrath of the law.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...