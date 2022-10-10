Ogun: Yahoo boys butcher 40-year-old man for money ritual

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two suspected internet fraudsters, popularly called Yahoo boys for allegedly killing a 40-year-old man, Abdullahi Azeez, for money ritual. The suspects: Friday Abinya Odeh, 21 years old and Poso Idowu, 20 years old were arrested on Thursday, September 22 in Owode Egba area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspects abducted the victim, butchered him and cut his body parts into pieces. The PPRO disclosed that, the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Owode Egba Divisional Headquarters on Thursday, June 9. Oyeyemi said the relations of the victim reported to the police that, the victim left his home at Kobape area on Thursday, June 8 and did not return since then. “Upon the report, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, directed the anti-kidnapping unit of the state Criminal Investigation Departments to take over the investigation and unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the man.

