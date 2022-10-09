Ogun: ‘Yahoo Boys’ butcher 40-year-old man for money ritual

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested two suspected internet fraudsters, popularly called “Yahoo Boys” for allegedly killing a 40-year-old man, Abdullahi Azeez for money rituals.

The suspects: Friday Abinya Odeh, 21, and Poso Idowu, 20, were arrested on Thursday, September 22 in the Owode Egba area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Sunday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects abducted the victim, butchered him and cut his body parts into pieces.

The PPRO disclosed that the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Owode Egba Divisional Headquarters on Thursday, June 9.

Oyeyemi said the relatives of the victim reported to the police that the victim left his home at Kobape area on Thursday, June 8 and had not returned since then.

