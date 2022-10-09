News

Ogun: ‘Yahoo Boys’ butcher 40-year-old man for money ritual

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested two suspected internet fraudsters, popularly called “Yahoo Boys” for allegedly killing a 40-year-old man, Abdullahi Azeez for money rituals.

The suspects: Friday Abinya Odeh, 21, and Poso Idowu, 20, were arrested on Thursday, September 22 in the Owode Egba area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Sunday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects abducted the victim, butchered him and cut his body parts into pieces.

The PPRO disclosed that the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Owode Egba Divisional Headquarters on Thursday, June 9.

Oyeyemi said the relatives of the victim reported to the police that the victim left his home at Kobape area on Thursday, June 8 and had not returned since then.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC has pact on power shift, says Osoba

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A former Governor of Ogun State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Olusegun Osoba, has said that the party has a gentleman agreement that the presidency should shift to the South after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure elapses in 2023. Speaking on Arise TV’s programme, The Morning Show, yesterday, Osoba said though zoning […]
News

LG polls: Lagos APC inaugurates peace committee for post-primary disputes

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated its peace and reconciliation committee to resolve all outstanding fallouts of its primaries for the forthcoming local government election in the state. At the inauguration of the committee which took place yesterday at the state party secretariat, the state caretaker committee chairman , […]
News

Not brushing teeth linked to mouth, stomach cancer

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Re s e a r c h e r s in the United States (U.S.) have found that brushing teeth regularly could lower the risk of developing cancer of the mouth or stomach. The study by scientists at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health in the U.S., tracked thousands of people for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica