Metro & Crime

Ogun: Yahoo boys gang-rape 18-year-old girl at gunpoint

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Police in Ogun State have arrested three suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as “Yahoo boys,” for allegedly gang-raping an 18-year-old girl (name withheld) at gunpoint. The suspects, Tunde Sadiq Taiwo, Damilola Adesina and Adegoke Amos, were arrested on Saturday at Ilese-Ijebu area of the state. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the victim reported the rape incident to the police at Ilese Divisional Headquarters, Ijebu-Ode area of the state.

The victim told the police that she was accosted by the suspects who drove in a Lexus ES 350 car and blocked her, dragged her into the car and drove her to Rationwa area where they took turns to rape her at gunpoint. On the strength of the report, the PPRO said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ilese Division, Yakubu Bala, mobilised his detectives and stormed their hideout where one of the suspects was arrested.

The suspect led the police to the other two who were subsequently arrested. Oyeyemi disclosed that the suspects, upon interrogation, confessed to committing the crime. He said: “The suspects claimed to have believed that the police are no longer working hence they can do anything they like but they were surprised when police came after them.”

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution. The police boss warned that criminals who have that erroneous belief that police have been subdued will soon meet their waterloo.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Awards: DAME, Nestlé call for entries in Nutrition Reporting, others

Posted on Author Reporter

  Appolonia Adeyemi   Now in its 29th Year, the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) has called for entries of works produced in 2019. Also, Nestlé Nigeria has called on nutrition and wellness writers to take advantage of this opportunity to showcase and be recognised for their articles and stories in the ‘Nestlé Prize […]
Metro & Crime

Nigerian engineers to flush out quacks in construction industry – National Chairman

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The National Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, Engr. Aishatu Aliyu Umar has disclosed that civil engineers under her leadership has launched a war to flush all quacks and every unscrupulous element in the construction industry. Umar stated this during the Investiture of the 4th Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen raid MKO’s house in Lagos

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

We were subjected to emotional torture -Family Police quiz seven domestic workers Twenty-two years after his death, armed men have invaded the house of one of Africa’s greatest philanthropists, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola fondly called MKO. The gunmen, who invaded the Ikeja, Lagos residence of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: