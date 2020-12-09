Ogun: Yahoo boys gang-rape 18-year-old girl at gunpoint

Police in Ogun State have arrested three suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as “Yahoo boys,” for allegedly gang-raping an 18-year-old girl (name withheld) at gunpoint. The suspects, Tunde Sadiq Taiwo, Damilola Adesina and Adegoke Amos, were arrested on Saturday at Ilese-Ijebu area of the state. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the victim reported the rape incident to the police at Ilese Divisional Headquarters, Ijebu-Ode area of the state.

The victim told the police that she was accosted by the suspects who drove in a Lexus ES 350 car and blocked her, dragged her into the car and drove her to Rationwa area where they took turns to rape her at gunpoint. On the strength of the report, the PPRO said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ilese Division, Yakubu Bala, mobilised his detectives and stormed their hideout where one of the suspects was arrested.

The suspect led the police to the other two who were subsequently arrested. Oyeyemi disclosed that the suspects, upon interrogation, confessed to committing the crime. He said: “The suspects claimed to have believed that the police are no longer working hence they can do anything they like but they were surprised when police came after them.”

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution. The police boss warned that criminals who have that erroneous belief that police have been subdued will soon meet their waterloo.

Like this: Like Loading...