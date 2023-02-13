Ogun Youths to Amosun: Abiodun’ll win without your support

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth League in Ogun State has said Governor Dapo Abiodun will win the March 11 governorship election without the support of his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun. Amosun has refused to support Abiodun’s re-election and declared support for the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye.

ut, the APC youth league in the state declared that Amosun’s endorsement of Otegbeye would not prevent Abiodun from emerging victorious at the polls. The coordinator of the league, Comrade Yunus Fayomi stated this on Sunday at a press conference in commemoration of Freedom Day in Abeokuta, the state capital. Fayomi called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to suspend Amosun for alleged anti-party activities. Fayomi said, “It would be recalled that on this day in 2019 during the re-election campaign rally of President Muhammadu Buhari, thugs from the opposition party who had the backing of the then Governor, Ibikunle Amosun caused rancor at the MKO Abiola Stadium and dealt ruthlessly with us (APC members), by maiming, beating and bringing down our billboards despite throwing stones and sachet waters at the President. It was indeed a bad precedent that negates the Omoluabi status of our dear state.”

