Ogun2023: Court sacks Otegbeye, 26 ADC assembly candidates

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

A Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital has sacked the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye, and 26 other assembly candidates of the party. The Labour Party in the State had dragged ADC and its candidates to court over alleged non-compliance to the Electoral Act in the conduct of the party’s primaries. Otegbeye is being backed by the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, against his party’s (All Progressives Congress) candidate, Dapo Abiodun.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Akintayo Aluko, nullified Otegbeye’s candidacy as well as the party’s State Assembly candidates. Aluko held that the primary elections, which produced Otegbeye and the 26 State Assembly candidates, were not monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The court ruled that the primaries were held in violation of the Electoral Act. Aluko affirmed that Otegbeye and the Assembly candidates are not the valid candidates of ADC for the 2023 governorship and State Assembly elections. The court therefore ordered INEC to remove the names of Otegbeye and the 26 Assembly candidates from the list of candidates cleared for the 2023 polls

 

