Ogunade, Ayinla, others applaud Balogun at book launch

History was made at the weekend when a former basketball player and co-founder of Ikeja-based Rookies Basketball Academy, CSP Mark Balogun, launched his book titled Understanding the Game Basketball at The Police College, Ikeja.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice president of the last Nigeria BasketBall Federation, Babs Ogunade, praised the father of D’Tigress point guard Elizabeth Balogun for the book.

“One of our problems in this part of the world is the fact that we don’t keep records,” Ogunade said. “This book will open the eyes of some of our players and the coming ones to some insights of basketball and other details that will help and promote the game.

“I really want to appreciate the author of the book, Mark Balogun, for coming up with such an idea and I hope others will look at putting their knowledge and experience into a book.”

Ex-D’Tigers coach, Johnson Ayinla, who praised Balogun, recommended the book for all, saying it is full of graphical display of how to become a good basketballer.

Also present at the launching were the Commandant of Police College, Ikeja, John Faniran, Pastor Kamal Oshin, representative of Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Ayayi Victor, Obrien

