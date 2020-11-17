Ogunbanjo wins maiden DStv Premium Golf Day Star Prize

Dr. Ogunbiyi Ogunbanjo, on Saturday, outperformed 98 other golfers to emerge winner of the star prize at the inaugural DStv Premium Golf Day, which held at the Ikeja Golf Club in Lagos.

Ogunbanjo, a member of the Ikeja Golf Club, emerged winner with a net score of 65 to claim the ultimate prize, which is a business class ticket and accommodation for a weekend stay in a five star hotel in Dubai. Mr. Remi Olukoya, with a net score of 67, was the first runner-up, claiming a business class ticket and a weekend stay at a five star hotel in Rwanda.

The second runners-up were Mr Rasheed Adebisi, who had a net score of 69 and claimed the prize of a weekend stay in a five star hotel in Lagos; as well as Mrs Linda Obieze (in the female category), with the same score.

Obieze won a golf bag. Other winners were Messrs Femi Ajala, who was rewarded with a 55 inch television set for the longest drive; and Ife Muritala, who claimed a golf bag for nearest the pin (hole 17).

