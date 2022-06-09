News

Ogunbiyi: Why Nigerian real estates must embrace global decarbonisation

A real estate firm, The Address Homes, has stressed the need for property firms to embrace the global shift towards the reduction of carbon emissions into the environment. The company noted that this was imperative given the increasingly challenging and volatile ecosystem, where more than 60% of carbon emissions within cities typically come from buildings. The company made the call during a two-day 2022 Real Estate Unite Summit held in Lagos recently.

Making this known on the sidelines of the summit with the theme: Towards A Sustainable Culture, Segun Ogunbiyi, Marketing Manager/Client Sales Executive, The Address Homes, said all hands must be on deck to ensure the preservation of the environment via sustainable practices in the real estate sector. Ogunbiyi said there had been various calls across the real estate sector and beyond for individuals and business entities to prioritise clean and renewable sources of energy.

 

