OgunDecides2023: Abiodun Commends Voters On Peaceful Election, Lauds INEC

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has commended the people of the state for conducting themselves in an orderly manner during the governorship and State House of Assembly election.

Speaking after casting his vote at his Ita-Osanyin Ward 3, Unit 2, Iperu, in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, the governor also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring that voting materials are made available, while the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is working very well.

“I am the governor as well as a candidate and what I have simply done is to come here like everybody else, presented my PVC, accredited and I cast my vote.

“From what I have seen here and heard from the 236 wards across the State, people have turned out en masse and are casting their votes. The whole process is going on relatively well.

“I want to appreciate the INEC though this election was postponed by a week. I hope they have been able to resolve the issues surrounding the voting and also been able to reprogramme the BVAS so that the election can go on smoothly.

“With what I have seen so far, the election is peaceful and until we get through the vote, I cannot really comment on what would happen at the end”, the governor noted.

He called on those who are afraid to come out for fear of being harassed not to entertain any fear but to come out and exercise their franchise as it is their civic responsibility, assuring that adequate security has been put in place to guarantee their safety.

