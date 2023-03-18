2023 Elections Politics

OgunDecides2023: Adebutu Decries Harassment, Intimidation Of Voters

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu has decried alleged harassment and intimidation of voters in some areas of the state.

Adebutu while speaking with journalists, shortly after voting at his Westley Primary School, Iperu polling booth, ward 5 unit 4, said reports coming from some parts of the state indicated that thugs were disrupting the voting exercise where they are unable to manipulate the exercise.

He charged security agents to live up to the promises made before the election and called on the people to remain calm and not give in to any provocation.

Adebutu said, “We hope we will not have cause to contest against INEC as we did the last time, I hope the various information we are getting is untrue and I hope, INEC will be fair to Nigerians, all the efforts and money invested in the electoral process will yield good results.

“But, unfortunately, people are being traumatized, the electorate are been victimized, the electorate are been harassed all over the state why people are trying to vote.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

