OgunDecides2023: Ex-Speaker, Bankole Fails To Deliver PU For Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has lost the ongoing governorship election at the polling unit of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole in Abeokuta.

Bankole voted at PU 6, Ward 10, Sodeke/Isale-Ijeun I, Abeokuta South Local Government Area of the state.

The former Speaker alongside other APC leaders took part in Abiodun’s re-election campaign to different parts of the state.

The PDP’s Ladi Adebutu polled 77 votes while Abiodun of APC scored 65, and ADC’s Biyi Otegbeye had 26 Votes.

PU 6, Ward 10, Sodeke/Isale-Ijeun I, Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun state.

Assembly

ADC – 27

APC – 63

PDP – 81

LP – 2

Governorship

ADC – 26

APC – 65

PDP – 77

LP – 0

