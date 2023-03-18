News

OgunDecides2023: Hoodlums Invade Dapo Abiodun’s Hometown, Snatch Ballot Boxes

There were sporadic shootings at Iperu Remo, the hometown of Governor of Dapo Abiodun when hoodlums suspected to be political thugs invaded some polling units in the town.

The hoodlums snatched two ballot boxes at Polling Unit 05, Ward 03 in the Ayegbami area of the town.

The hoodlums, whose number could not be ascertained, had invaded the town in motorcycles and started shooting into the air with the aim of chasing away voters.

They were however repelled by security operatives. But, the thugs succeeded in escaping with one of the ballot boxes.

An Assistant Polling Officer (APO) for the unit, Alalade Babatunde was attacked and beaten by the hoodlums.

The development, however, resulted in chaos, forcing many electorates to scamper for safety to avoid being hit by strayed bullets.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner for police, Frank Mba has confirmed the arrest of some of the hoodlums.

Mba who did not disclose the number of arrests made said, police operatives have been deployed to various INEC offices and facilities.

He added that the police also arrested some ballot snatchers, vote buyers and restricted movement violators.

“I actually admitted to the fact that we have a few isolated cases of violence, most of that incidence was nib in the bud, we were able to actually take care of them before they become issues that can actually cause major concise for law and other.

“Where certain people make attempt to break the law that’s how criminal behaves anywhere no matter how tight the security is, people will try to breach the law but your job is to constantly reinforce the security conduct”, Mba said.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

