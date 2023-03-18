OgunDecides2023: NNPP Gov’ship Candidate Heads To Court Over Omission Of Party’s Name

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, Olufemi Ajadi has vowed to drag the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court over omission of the party’s name on the ballot papers.

Ajadi accused INEC of deliberate omission of his party’s name on the ballots papers.

He spoke after he cast his votes at Ofada in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Ajadi expressed concern that, only the party’s logo was on the ballot paper as the name of the party was conspicuously missing.

He also alleged votes buying and harassment during the election across the state.

Ajadi said “We can’t see security everywhere. In my polling unit, APC gathered thugs to attack me. I’m so disappointed.

“They were dragging guns with my security. This is not an election.

“On the ballot paper, I can’t see my party, NNPP. We wrote to the INEC to make amendment after the initial election.

“Today, we can’t find our party name on the ballot paper only the logo. It’s so disappointing.

“For now, by the grace of God we are going to Court to challenge the INEC on why our party’s name was omitted on the ballot paper.”

When asked if he has confidence in INEC, he responded “I don’t have confidence in INEC. They have disappointed Nigerians. It’s a total disappointments.”

