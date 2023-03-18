2023 Elections Top Stories

OgunDecides2023: Obasanjo Shuns Guber, State Assembly Elections

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has shunned the ongoing governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Ogun State.

This is the first time the former president would not be participating in an election since the return of the country to a democratic dispensation.

Obasanjo was nowhere to be found at his polling unit 22 ward 11, Olusomi compound, Totoro, Abeokuta North local government area of the state for the governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

When contacted, the Special Assistant to Obasanjo on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi said, the former president had travelled out of the country 10 days before the election.

Akinyemi said, Obasanjo was billed to return a day before the election but had yet to arrive.

He said “Chief Obasanjo had traveled 10 days ago to India, US, and, UK.

“He (Obasanjo) was supposed to return to the country yesterday (Friday) March 17, but could not return.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

