OgunDecides2023: Thugs Chase Journalists, INEC Official With Axes

Hoodlums suspected to be political thugs have disrupted the electoral process in a polling unit in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The thugs descended on journalists and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at ward 13 polling unit 22 in Itori Odo, Abeokuta, South local government area of the state.

The hoodlums, armed with axes chased journalists and INEC officials away causing panic in the area.

The thugs overpowered an armless NSCDC officer who attempted to rescue two ballot boxes and snatched the boxes from him.

Trouble started when an agent of the All Progressive Congress (APC) agent challenged journalists for taken pictures at the unit.

One of them said they had instructions not to allow anybody to take pictures or record videos at the unit.

All efforts to convince the agent fell on deaf ears.

