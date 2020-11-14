Ogundipe: I’m not planning to sack workers in UNILAG

The reinstated Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, yesterday dismissed insinuations in some quarters that he was compiling the list of workers for sack. Ogundipe, who was welcomed with jubilation by workers of UNILAG, said this as he resumed on Thursday at the school’s Senate Building, however, urged the workers to be committed and united. Recall that Ogundipe was sacked by the Dr. Wale Babalakin-led governing council of UNILAG on August 12.

However, on November 10, he was reinstated by the President Mohammadu Buhari after a visitation panel report. He said: “Our commitment must be in moving this university forward and we must unite. Some people are saying that I have a list of people I want to sack and punish.

“I have no such list. I do not have any list of anyone to be sacked; I have not seen any list. “Let’s work together and move the university forward. You have invested years of your lives into this university. “It is not about academic or non-academic staff, it is about moving the university forward.” Ogundipe also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for insisting that due process must be followed during the crisis.

