Ogunjobi Cup: Kwara, Ogun out as Osun, Oyo secure semifinal berth

The Day 2 of the ongoing Taiwo Ogunjobi Cup saw the elimination of two states with Kwara and Ogun already out of the competition after recording their second loss yesterday. After losing 1-0 to Ekiti State on Day 1 of the championship, Kwara was beaten again by Lagos State who secured a 3-1 win to brighten their own chances of making the last four. In Group B, it was another defeat for Ogun State, following their 2-0 opening day loss to Remo Stars with another 1-0 defeat against Osun State. Also, two teams are through to the semifinal as they secured a back-to-back win in Group A and B. Oyo State defeated Ekiti State 1-0 to make a 100 percent victory in the competition as they top Group A, same as Osun who defeated Ogun State 1-0 for their own maximum six points as they had earlier defeated Ondo State in the first day. It ended in a stalemate between Remo Stars and Ondo State as the LaLiga/NPFL U-15 winner now on four points second in B while Lagos State brough themselves back to reckoning with a 3-1 defeat of Kwara State.
