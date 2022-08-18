Ogunjobi Cup: Osun, Oyo in winning start

Team Osun and Team Oyo yesterday recorded a winning start in the Taiwo Ogunjobi U-15 Memorial Cup taking place at the Ataoja School of Science Osogbo. Jimoh Kamaldeen scored the only goal in the 49th minute for Osun State team against Team Ondo in a very tight Group B encounter. Also on Wednesday, Team Oyo defeated Team Lagos 2-1 to bag the maximum points in the Group A tie. Maruf Umar scored the first goal for Oyo in the 16th minute while Shittu Fawaz registered the second goal in the 47th minute.

The only goal by the Lagos U-15 team was scored in the 51st minute by Francis Ajibola. Thereafter, all efforts of the Lagos team to level were aborted by the skillful Oyo team. The competition continues today with Lagos taking on Kwara while Ekiti and Oyo will also clash. Both games are Group A fixtures. In Group B, Team Ondo will clash with Remo Stars just as Ogun and host Osun will also trade tackles. The Ogunjobi Memorial U-15 tournament is an annual developmental football competition aimed at talent discovery in the South West.

