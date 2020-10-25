Ogunjobi Gold Cup postponed over #EndSars curfew

Organisers of the Ogunjobi Gold Cup have informed that it’s pre-season tourney billed to host from October 29th to November 7th at the Kwara State Sports Complex in Ilorin has been postponed to a further date.

The development was as a result of the Kwara State Government’s declaration of a 24-hour curfew imposed on the state owing to the recent spate of violence and criminality, which trailed the End SARS protests in the state capital.

On Friday, some public facilities were looted by hoodlums and residents of Ilorin, carting away foodstuffs and other essential materials meant for distribution to victims of the recent flood and rainstorm disasters in the State.

General Coordinator of the country’s prestigious pre-season tourney Tunde Shamsudeen disclosed to Ogunjobi Gold Cup Media.

“Going by the security reports in Ilorin that had made Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq impose a 24h-hour curfew in Ilorin metropolis, it was imperative that our tourney billed for the state, may no longer kick off on October 29th,” he said.

“The security of lives and properties of everyone directly or indirectly involved in the Ogunjobi Gold Cup is vital to us. Until we have a clear picture of the security situation in Ilorin, then we can announce a new date for the 10-day tourney to kick off.

“We sincerely regret all the inconveniences caused by this development as we urged all participating teams and indeed our fans to be calm.

“We also want to use this medium to thank the Executive Board of Kwara State Football Association led by Malam Idris Musa Abdullahi (Thuraya), Secretary Club Owners Association of Nigeria, Secretary, Alloy Chukwuemeka, Chairman Kwara United, Kumbi Titiloye, COO NNL Emmanuel Adesanya, COO NLO Olusola Ogunnowo, and other football stakeholders in the state for support towards a successful hosting of the 8th edition of the tourney.”

