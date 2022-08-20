Ogunjobi Memorial Cup to honour Dare, Baba Ijebu, Soname, others

The organisers of the maiden edition of the Western Nigeria Football Forum/Taiwo Ogunjobi Memorial Cup will on Sunday, August 21, honour some prominent Nigerians including the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare. According to a statement from the organisers, others apart from the minister are former CAF Executive member, Amos Adamu, business guru and the proprietor of Remo Stars, Kunle Soname, the owner of foremost betting company, Baba Ijebu, Adebutu Kensington and former Green Eagles star, Segun Odegbami.

Others are former Director General of the defunct National Sports Commission, Gbenga Elegbeleye, foremost women football club owner, Princess Jegede of Jegede babes, former member of House of Assembly, Ayo Omidiran, father of Supporters Clubs in Nigeria, Rafiu Ladipo, Yemi Idowu and H E Oluwateru. Meanwhile, at the ongoing U-15 championships in Osogbo, Lagos State bounced back from their opening day loss to qualified for the semifinal behind Oyo State in Group A after securing a 1-1 draw against Ekiti to secured four points from a loss, a win and a draw albeit with a better goals difference of +1 as against Ekiti, who also secured four points but with zero goal difference.

In Group B, LaLiga/NPFL U-15 tourney winner, Remo Stars, joined group winner, Osun State for a place in the semifinal as Ogun and Ondo state bowed out. The semifinal games will see Oyo State taking on Remo stars while the second game will see Osun State and Lagos State fighting it out for a place in the final. The competition will come to an end on Sunday with the award ceremony.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...