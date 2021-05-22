Sports

Ogunjobi sets NPFL target with Go Round FC

Kamoru Ogunjobi has aired his ambition to help Nigeria National League (NNL) side, Go Round FC secure promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) this season. The defender has become a talismanic figure at Omoku featuring in his club 14 NNL games with two assists, the former My People FC defender has accumulated 1,260 minutes of action this term. Go Round FC are placed second in Group B1 with 26 points from 14 League games, four points above third-placed team Dynamite FC and 9 points behind Group leaders, Shooting Stars.

The top two teams from the four groups will proceed to the NNL Super 8 Championship, while the top four teams in the Championship will pick the four NPFL tickets for the 2021/2022 season. “We have been able to put up a wonderful performance as a team despite our slow start to the season, our consistency in games in the past weeks has helped us to be in a good position on the log. “I am excited about my performance and contribution to the team’s success this season, my target and the entire group is clear, to gain promotion and compete in the top flight next season,” said Ogunjobi.

