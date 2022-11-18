Ogunjobi tasks Africans on massive investment on mechanized farming

The arrow head of God’s kingdom on Earth Elder Ayodeji Mofolorunso-Ogunjobi (Orunmila) has said to achieve Africa’s anticipated Welfarist state, there is need for Africans to massively invest on mechanized farming on an industrial scale with a view to becoming the food basket of the World.

Elder Ogunjobi in a statement said: “Africa has been in the dark for too long. The Creator has now decided to shine HIS light of Glory on the Continent with a view to ensuring that lost times are recovered.

“This is why Orunmila (Solomon Ayodeji Mofolorunso-Ogunjobi) has been raised to identify and meet the yearnings of the people through a Theocracy.

“All hands need to be on deck to ensure that the Agricultural Sector is fully subsidized to ensure that in the Welfarist Society of the United African States, food is not only available but affordable especially for the poor, the needy and the handicapped.

Massive investment on mechanized farming and encouragement of small scale investment in vegetable gardens, poultry, fishery, piggrey, rabbitery and/or snailery by each family for provision of food on their tables while selling the excess at affordable price to their neighbors is envisaged.

“The target of the Welfarist Society of the United African States (WSUAS) is to provide adequate shelter for all citizens starting from the handicapped, the poor and the needy. Gaddafi was able to do it for Libya. With our collective spirit we can do it for the rest of Africa.

“As Education is the bedrock of every Civilization WSUAS is focused on ensuring that all Africans between the ages of 6 (six) and 70(seventy) years (who desire free Education) will be given the opportunity to benefit from a scheme that meets their needs through online facility in Open Learning Centers. They will also be entitled to one free meal per lecture -day. The Learning Centers are proposed to be located in Ijesaland Osun State Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Ghana, Gambia, Liberia and Uganda.

There will be a complete overhaul of the Educational Curricular inherited from our erstwhile colonial masters .

“Religious Centers and care centers that have internet facilities will be lecture receiving and food sharing centers.

“Also, there is an urgent need for Cultural Revival. We enjoyed various festivals in the past before colonization. We need to invoke the positive spirit of our ancestors by embracing religious values inherited from our forefathers along with practicing Christianity and Islam that were imported into the African Continent.

“We will also liven up our Arts and Culture by developing a more vibrant and profitable Tourist Industry to attract people from all over the World.”

Orunmila insists on debt cancellation of all creditors of all member states of WSUAS but invite members of the human race who wish to invest in Africa especially in Agricultural Development and provision of Shelter with a promise of 75% of profits to them, 20% to WSUAS through African Development Bank and 5% to Orunmila as facilitator.

“In the case of exploitation of mineral resources , 62.5% of profit goes to the development of the host community, 20% goes WSUAS through African Development Bank,, 15% goes to the foreign investor and 2.5% to Orunmila as facilitator.

“All African Nations are encouraged to Unite by ceding their Sovereignty to ensure that we return to what we were before the 1854 Berlin Partition. Unity is strength.”

