Ogunkalu family petitions IG, DSS over land grabbers

The Family of Olowu Ogunkalu of Oreki Village, Lagos State, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Director of State Security Services (DSS), and the Lagos State governor as well as the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state over an alleged infringement on their rights by some suspected thugs, who are allegedly working with some land grabbers to disturb their community. The family alleged that in reality what they were doing on the land was using Ogunkalu Family land in Oreki as a training camp for alleged bandits, who they said were terrorists.

The family then decried how an alleged billionaire fraudster, who they said specialised in using government land that had been given to others by the government to defraud innocent land buyers, one of who they said pretended as a real estate agent. They mentioned one Chief andacitizenofHongKong, who they alleged had successfully built a land grabbing cartel, now turned to sponsors of alleged bandits as well as other forms of illegal activities in Lagos. According to a member of Oreki family, the Chief, and the Hong Kongese had been using the alleged bandits, led by one Oladiti and some mobile Police officers.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...