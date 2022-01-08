News

Ogunkalu family petitions IG, DSS over land grabbers

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Family of Olowu Ogunkalu of Oreki Village, Lagos State, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Director of State Security Services (DSS), and the Lagos State governor as well as the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state over an alleged infringement on their rights by some suspected thugs, who are allegedly working with some land grabbers to disturb their community. The family alleged that in reality what they were doing on the land was using Ogunkalu Family land in Oreki as a training camp for alleged bandits, who they said were terrorists.

The family then decried how an alleged billionaire fraudster, who they said specialised in using government land that had been given to others by the government to defraud innocent land buyers, one of who they said pretended as a real estate agent. They mentioned one Chief andacitizenofHongKong, who they alleged had successfully built a land grabbing cartel, now turned to sponsors of alleged bandits as well as other forms of illegal activities in Lagos. According to a member of Oreki family, the Chief, and the Hong Kongese had been using the alleged bandits, led by one Oladiti and some mobile Police officers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

UTME: Admission exercise to begin August 21

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all institutions to begin the conduct of the 1st and 2nd choice admission exercise from August 21, 2020, to a date yet to be announced.   This was contained in a 2020 admission guideline made available to newsmen on yesterday in Abuja, by the Head of Information, […]
News

Johnson urges caution as Covid rules ease in England

Posted on Author Reporter

  Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged caution as most legal restrictions on social contact are lifted in England. There are now no limits on how many people can meet or attend events, nightclubs can reopen, and table service will not be necessary in pubs and restaurants, reports the BBC. Face coverings will be recommended […]
News

Schools closure: FG toying with our future, says NANS

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

Nigeria students yesterday said that they were worried about the continued closure of schools in the country by the Federal Government. The students said such continued closure of the nation’s schools was a rather dangerous action that could be detrimental to the future of the teeming youths of the country.   The National Association of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica