Ogun’ll become Nigeria’s fastest growing economy in 2021 – Okubadejo

Ogun State 2021 budget would sustain the state’s economic agenda and making the it fastest growing economy in the country, the state’s Chief Economic Adviser and Commissioner for Finance, Dapo Okubadejo has said.

He said this yesterday while giving a breakdown of the 2021 budget. Okubadejo, who explained that the ambition of the Prince Dapo Abiodunled administration would improve on the real sector and job creation, said that the budget would also target poverty eradication and encourage investors. Explaining that part of the vision of the state was a deliberate action to encourage private sector participation, he noted that the Dapo Abiodun’s economic agenda would drive investments, insisting that the overall vision and strategic direction of “the present administration is to make the economy of the state the biggest in the country in a manner that would ensure real sector growth, create jobs and also significantly eradicate poverty amongst our people.”

Speaking on agricultural sector, which he described as the major economic driver in the state, Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina said the state had planned to expand the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) with the introduction of cotton, oil-palm and cocoa in 2021 just as 10,000 hectares of land had been allocated for the use of cotton farmers in the state. Odedina said: “We also want to move into Anchor Borrowers Programme for Cotton, Oil palm and Cocoa in 2021 and government already allocated 10,000 hectares of land to Cotton farmers and we have also started work to link Cocoa, Oil-Palm farmers in 2021.

