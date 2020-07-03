Ogun’ll continue lockdown on weekends, says Abiodun

*Gov vows to monitor interstate travels

Despite the lifting of restrictions on interstate travel by the Federal Government, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State Friday said his administration will continue with lockdown of the state on weekends.

Abiodun, in a statement on Friday night by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said his government has decided to extend current phase of eased restrictions for another two weeks.

According to him, available data and opinions of experts continued to indicate that the fight against coronavirus pandemic is far from being won.

The governor stated that all five working days in the week are open for businesses and other economic transactions with only Saturday and Sunday as lockdown days.

He pointed out that schools, worship centres, gyms, event centres, cinemas, arcades, bars, casinos, nightclubs, swimming pools, barber-shops, spas, beauty salons, and all public parks are still not allowed to operate in the state.

Abiodun said: “Ogun State government will continue to be deliberate, cautious, focused and balanced in its approach and place highest priority on public safety over and above any other consideration in its efforts to flatten the curve of the dreaded COVID-19 virus in the state.

“To date, a total number of 4,072 people have been tested out of which 898 tested positive. Amongst the positive cases, 609 have been successfully treated and discharged. Sadly, there have been a total of 19 deaths with 270 active cases.

“One of our border local governments is one of the local governments with the highest number of cases in the country because of the level of testing.

“This high level of prevalence may also be obtainable in other local governments as we ramp up testing. All this emphasises the need for us to exercise high level of restraint as the State can neither afford more fatalities or allow the rate of sickness to outnumber the capacity to manage the sick.

“Consequently, we are extending our current phase of eased restrictions for another two weeks. As usual, we will continuously review and modify the guidelines in response to data from the field and expert opinions.

“While noting the recent lifting of the ban on interstate travels by the Federal Government, the state will monitor this development to determine its impact on the COVID-19 situation and will not hesitate to make appropriate adjustment, in consultation with the Federal Government.

“Schools are to remain shut. A committee has been set up to engage all stakeholders – public and private school owners – and develop Guidelines for a safe reopening of our schools, especially to allow certificate classes to resume and write their examinations.”

The governor further said wearing of face masks in the public was still mandatory, adding that the state would continue to observe dusk-to-dawn curfew as directed by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) between 10.00pm and 4.00am daily.

