Ogunlowo now Fellow Association of Outsourcing Professionals

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Strategic Outsourcing Ltd, Lagos, Dr. Olufemi Ogunlowo, added another feather to his cap recently when he became a fellow of the Association of Outsourcing Professionals of Nigeria (AOPN).

Ogunlowo was one of the seven distinguished professional members and corporate bodies who were inducted as fellows at the induction ceremony presided over by the Association’s National President, Dr. Obiora Madu.

This was in furtherance of the pursuits of the Association’s Continued Professional Excellence, while repositioning Nigeria’s economic turnaround as a viable Nation of among the Comity of Nations, nationally and globally. In his keynote address at the event The Guest Speaker, Mr. Femi Boyede, an Export Development Expert / Professional a Canada based, in his address to the event, with the Theme.

Redesigning Service Delivery Portfolio For The New Norm, admonished the entire Outsourcing Professionals, Corporate and Individuals more importantly the newly inducted Corporate Bodies and other Fellows of the very highly revered Outsourcing Body, to assiduously chart a very viable road map of continued departure from the sluggish past and to now aggressively assist the populace and the Nation’s leaders for a very virile economic growth and expansion, “where no man is oppressed”, as government alone, could not do it all to improve the economy

