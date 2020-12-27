News

Ogunlowo now Fellow Association of Outsourcing Professionals

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Strategic Outsourcing Ltd, Lagos, Dr. Olufemi Ogunlowo, added another feather to his cap recently when he became a fellow of the Association of Outsourcing Professionals of Nigeria (AOPN).

 

Ogunlowo was one of the seven distinguished professional members and corporate bodies who were inducted as fellows at the induction ceremony presided over by the Association’s National President, Dr. Obiora Madu.

 

 

This was in furtherance of the pursuits of the Association’s Continued Professional Excellence, while repositioning Nigeria’s economic turnaround as a viable Nation of among the Comity of Nations, nationally and globally. In his keynote address at the event The Guest Speaker, Mr. Femi Boyede, an Export Development Expert / Professional a Canada based, in his address to the event, with the Theme.

 

Redesigning Service Delivery Portfolio For The New Norm, admonished the entire Outsourcing Professionals, Corporate and Individuals more importantly the newly inducted Corporate Bodies and other Fellows of the very highly revered Outsourcing Body, to assiduously chart a very viable road map of continued departure from the sluggish past and to now aggressively assist the populace and the Nation’s leaders for a very virile economic growth and expansion, “where no man is oppressed”, as government alone, could not do it all to improve the economy

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

We’ve not had electricity in 12 years, says 70-year-old man who refuses to vote

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…as INEC makes progress in uploading election results on portal   A resident of Bolorunduro, headquarters of Ondo east local government area (LGA), refused to cast his ballot on Saturday, saying he has lost confidence in electoral process.   The 70-year-old man, who pleaded anonymity, said he would not vote because his community (Bolorunduro) has […]
News

Osun families beg Oyetola to reverse chieftaincy installation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Aareago families of Ara in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State have called on Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, to reverse the recent installation of John Babatunde Ibirogba as the Aareago of Ara by the Alara of Ara, Oba Olubayo Adesola Windapo. The families alleged that due consultation was not made before […]
News

120 soldiers renew faith in Imo community

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

For the sleepy agrarian community of Ihite Akatta Autonomous in Oru-East Local Government Area of Imo State, it was a moment of joy, deep reflection and a time they would long for and may never forget in a hurry. No wonder the people rolled out a red carpet amid drums and songs of joys as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: